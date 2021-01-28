Jalen Ramsey tries to recruit Deshaun Watson to Rams via Instagram

Deshaun Watson reportedly has some interest in leaving the Houston Texans, and Jalen Ramsey is trying to recruit him to Los Angeles.

Watson posted a photo of himself on his Instagram account last week. Ramsey wrote an interesting comment.

“Look like a LA man tbh,” Ramsey said in a comment.

“tbh” is an acronym for “to be honest.” Ramsey thinks that Watson would look great with the Rams.

The Rams don’t have a great solution at quarterback currently. Jared Goff suffered a thumb injury late in the season and was replaced by John Wolford. The Rams are expected to have both Goff and Wolford compete for the starting quarterback job.

If the Rams could somehow get their hands on Watson, they would gladly do it and send Goff packing. The question is whether Watson approves of Houston’s new head coach hire.