Saturday, July 25, 2020
Jamal Adams sends farewell message to Jets fans after trade

July 25, 2020
by Grey Papke

After weeks of publicly ripping the New York Jets organization, Jamal Adams is trying to depart on a positive note.

Adams sent a message to the city of New York and Jets fans thanking them for their support in his three years with the team, adding that he “will always love you.”

It’s a far cry from the last set of public comments Adams made. That said, he’s been pretty consistent in limiting his criticism to those running the organization, not the fans.

The star safety was traded to the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday for a massive return that Jets fans will probably be quite pleased with. Maybe this one will work out for all parties.

