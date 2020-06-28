Jamal Adams sends odd tweet about Cam Newton signing

Jamal Adams seems to be doing absolutely everything that he can to try to get himself traded by the New York Jets.

The disgruntled Jets safety oddly went out of his way Sunday to tweet praise for the AFC East division rival New England Patriots and coach Bill Belichick in particular for their signing of former MVP Cam Newton to a one-year deal.

I salute Coach Bill Belichick for that!

That's Real. Congratulations Cam! — Jamal Adams (@Prez) June 29, 2020

The Jets obviously don’t have the best relationship with the Patriots, having finished behind them in the division for the last 17 straight seasons and counting. Belichick especially is loathed by the Jets fanbase, as he hastily resigned from the team in 2000 in order to take the New England job.

As for the two-time Pro Bowler Adams, he has requested a trade from the Jets and recently sent another curious tweet indicating an impending departure. Here, Adams is probably hoping that heaping praise on the despised Patriots will help expedite the process.