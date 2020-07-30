 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, July 30, 2020

Jamal Adams says he wants to retire with Seahawks

July 30, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

Jamal Adams

Jamal Adams has only been a member of the Seattle Seahawks for six days, but the All-Pro safety is already certain he never wants to play for another team.

Adams spoke with the media on Thursday for the first time as a Seahawk, and he was asked some questions about his contract situation. He said he expects that to work itself out and that “the plan is to retire here.”

Adams also spoke enthusiastically about his new teammates and coaches.

While it is no secret that Adams was seeking a long-term extension from the New York Jets prior to being traded, he still has two more years remaining on his rookie deal. There’s no real rush for the Seahawks to extend him as long as there’s trust on both sides, which is something Adams clearly didn’t have in New York.

The Seahawks sent a massive haul to New York in exchange for Adams (see the trade details here), so it goes without saying that they want him for more than two years. Whether or not that extension will come this offseason remains to be seen.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus