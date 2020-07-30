Jamal Adams says he wants to retire with Seahawks

Jamal Adams has only been a member of the Seattle Seahawks for six days, but the All-Pro safety is already certain he never wants to play for another team.

Adams spoke with the media on Thursday for the first time as a Seahawk, and he was asked some questions about his contract situation. He said he expects that to work itself out and that “the plan is to retire here.”

Jamal Adams on whether he wants to be with #Seahawks longterm: "Absolutely. The plan is to retire here. That is my plan. But those things handle themselves." — Aaron Levine (@AaronQ13Fox) July 30, 2020

Adams also spoke enthusiastically about his new teammates and coaches.

Jamal Adams says in opening statement that “I’m here to stay” in Seattle. pic.twitter.com/mTwQDRFH8l — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) July 30, 2020

While it is no secret that Adams was seeking a long-term extension from the New York Jets prior to being traded, he still has two more years remaining on his rookie deal. There’s no real rush for the Seahawks to extend him as long as there’s trust on both sides, which is something Adams clearly didn’t have in New York.

The Seahawks sent a massive haul to New York in exchange for Adams (see the trade details here), so it goes without saying that they want him for more than two years. Whether or not that extension will come this offseason remains to be seen.