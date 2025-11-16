Jalen Ramsey accuses Ja’Marr Chase of spitting on him

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Jalen Ramsey accused Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase of spitting on him prior to Ramsey’s ejection from Sunday’s game.

Ramsey was ejected during the fourth quarter of the Steelers’ game against the Bengals at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pa. for throwing a punch at Chase (video here). After the game, Ramsey accused Chase of starting the scuffle by spitting on him.

Jalen Ramsey said that Ja’Marr Chase spit on him, which is what prompted him to react. — Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) November 16, 2025

Video of the incident is unclear, but Ramsey does recoil slightly just before throwing a punch at Chase.

Chase started it with a spit in the face.



Ramsey ends it with a right hook. pic.twitter.com/lY6K0UhKlc — Baku 🐧 (@Mazursky8895) November 16, 2025

Ramsey and Chase were both penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct on the play. Ramsey, however, was the only one of the two players ejected from the game. We already know from earlier this season that spitting on an opponent will get you ejected, so either Ramsey is not telling the truth or the officials simply did not see that portion of the incident.

Ramsey faces a potential suspension for his actions. Expect the NFL to take a look at his claim about Chase as well.