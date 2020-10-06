James White shares positive update about mother’s condition

New England Patriots running back James White is dealing with an unexpected tragedy after his father died in a car accident last month, but fortunately his mother’s condition has been improving.

White’s mother, who was also involved in the accident that killed the 28-year-old’s father, had been in critical condition as of recently. Following Monday’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, White told reporters his mother’s health is trending in the right direction.

“My mom has continued to improve and progress and get better, so that eases my pain a little bit,” White said. “Being out on the football field eases my mind a little bit, too. I’m just trying to push through. That’s what my dad would want me to do.”

White missed two games following the accident, which occurred when the Patriots were in Seattle for their game against the Seahawks. Patriots owner Robert Kraft offered his private plane to White to fly home from Seattle, but the veteran declined and flew back with the team instead.

White’s son recently celebrated his 1st birthday, and White shared a bittersweet Instagram post about the occasion. His father Tyrone was a captain with the Miami-Dade Police Department and a big influence in White’s life. He became emotional on Monday while discussing the impact his father had on him. You can see White’s full postgame interview below: