Jameson Williams catches crazy TD in game he was initially suspended for

Jameson Williams is certainly making the most of his newfound freedom.

The Detroit Lions receiver Williams had a breathtaking touchdown grab in the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He reeled in a 45-yard deep ball from quarterback Jared Goff, making an impressive adjustment on the fly with an almost 180-degree turn to successfully locate the pigskin.

Check it out.

Most impressive about the catch was that Williams wasn’t even supposed to be playing on Sunday. He was initially suspended for the first six games of the 2023 season due to a violation of the NFL’s gambling policy. But the league recently made a big tweak to their gambling rules, which made it possible for Williams to play in Week 6 against Tampa Bay.

This was actually the second game of the season for the 2022 first-round-pick Williams, who was reinstated prior to Week 5 against the Carolina Panthers. But that impressive TD catch made for the most emphatic reintroduction of the talented 22-year-old yet.