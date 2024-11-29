Bears DB has vicious response to Matt Eberflus firing

At least one Chicago Bears player seems quite pleased that coach Matt Eberflus was relieved of his duties on Friday.

Bears safety Jaquan Brisker had what appeared to be a pointed message after Eberflus was fired following the team’s 23-20 loss to the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving. The safety sent a cryptic message on X that simply read “God don’t make mistakes.”

God don’t make mistakes. — Quanny B. (@JaquanBrisker) November 29, 2024

Brisker could be talking about something else, but considering the timing, this was inevitably going to be taken as a message. In that context, it’s not at all subtle that the safety thought Eberflus had it coming.

Many fans would probably agree. The Bears’ final drive on Thursday was the type of operation that gets coaches fired, and the situation was made worse by Eberflus seemingly doubling down on it after the fact. Contrasting his quotes with those of his players made for pretty remarkable reading, and it certainly seems like Eberflus lost the confidence of at least some of the locker room.