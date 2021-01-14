Jared Goff to start for Rams against Packers

Jared Goff ended up leading the Los Angeles Rams to a win over the Seattle Seahawks last week even when it appeared he would not be healthy enough to play, and he is apparently good to go for the Divisional Round as well.

Rams head coach Sean McVay announced on Thursday that Goff will start against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday. John Wolford, who suffered a neck injury against Seattle, will not be available.

Wolford started versus the Seahawks because Goff was still recovering from thumb surgery. The backup then suffered a frightening neck injury early in the game, which forced Goff into action. Goff went 9/19 for 155 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions in the 30-20 victory.

While Wolford will not be available on Saturday, it sounds like he is going to be fine.