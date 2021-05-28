 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, May 27, 2021

Jared Veldheer shares why he has been suspended by NFL

May 27, 2021
by Larry Brown

Jared Veldheer

Jared Veldheer explained on Twitter Thursday why he has been suspended by the NFL.

ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Thursday that Veldheer had been suspended the first six games of the 2021 season.

Pro Football Talk published a story regarding the news. Veldheer responded to the article and added context. He says he was prescribed clomid, which helps stimulate hormones. He says he was prescribed the medication to deal with his “abnormally low” testosterone.

Veldheer seems to stand by his actions.

The soon-to-be 34-year-old is a free agent. He played for the Indianapolis Colts last season and then joined the Green Bay Packers for the playoffs. He was about to make some postseason history before testing positive for COVID-19.

Veldheer spent the first seven seasons of his NFL career at left tackle before moving to right tackle.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus