Jared Veldheer shares why he has been suspended by NFL

Jared Veldheer explained on Twitter Thursday why he has been suspended by the NFL.

ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Thursday that Veldheer had been suspended the first six games of the 2021 season.

Free agent OT Jared Veldheer – who nearly became the first player in NFL history to start for two teams in the same postseason – has been suspended foe the first six weeks of the 2021 season. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 27, 2021

Pro Football Talk published a story regarding the news. Veldheer responded to the article and added context. He says he was prescribed clomid, which helps stimulate hormones. He says he was prescribed the medication to deal with his “abnormally low” testosterone.

I was prescribed low dose clomid due to abnormally low T (Likely caused from pituitary damage suffered from repeated blows to the head). I recommend this to any veteran who is struggling with post football issues… Would love to talk more about it https://t.co/9K4jyDBIjU — Jared Veldheer (@Veldheer68) May 27, 2021

Veldheer seems to stand by his actions.

The soon-to-be 34-year-old is a free agent. He played for the Indianapolis Colts last season and then joined the Green Bay Packers for the playoffs. He was about to make some postseason history before testing positive for COVID-19.

Veldheer spent the first seven seasons of his NFL career at left tackle before moving to right tackle.