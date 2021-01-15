Jarvis Landry dismisses Sammy Watkins’ tweet

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry is staying above the trash talk ahead of his team’s playoff game against Kansas City on Sunday.

Landry was asked Thursday about Sammy Watkins’ tweet but declined to get into things.

Jarvis Landry on Sammy Watkins' tweet: "I can't get into these Twitter wars and these media wars with these guys. We just have an opportunity to play on Sunday and I'm looking forward to it." — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) January 14, 2021

Watkins, who is in his third season with the Chiefs, downplayed how much of a challenge the Browns would present for them in the playoffs.

Just like Landry, Baker Mayfield didn’t publicly take issue with things.

The Browns are taking smart approaches. Rather than try to motivate the Chiefs with some trash talk in response, they’re wisely staying away. There is no reason to give the No. 1 team in the NFL any more motivation ahead of a playoff game.