Jason Kelce had some misfortune before his ‘Monday Night Football’ debut

Jason Kelce had to adjust on the fly ahead of his network television debut.

The retired former Philadelphia Eagles center Kelce made his debut on ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” this week. But as Kelce appeared during the pregame show with his new co-hosts Scott Van Pelt, Ryan Clark, and Marcus Spears, he was only wearing a simple white collared shirt (while everyone else was wearing suits).

With some help from Van Pelt, Kelce revealed that he accidentally left his travel bag back home in his truck. As a result, he had to buy a new shirt from a local mall in San Francisco (Monday’s game between the 49ers and New York Jets was held there). Kelce then wore that shirt on the broadcast.

“It fits my belly now, I’ve lost a little bit of weight,” said Kelce of the shirt. “But my tits are still struggling.”

Here is the hilarious clip.

“@JasonKelce is wearing a shirt he got at the mall because he left his travel bag in the truck.” —@notthefakeSVP pic.twitter.com/57Gc25IH7U — ESPN (@espn) September 9, 2024

That is way too on-brand for Kelce, who just retired earlier this year after 13 seasons in the NFL and soon landed the TV gig for ESPN (full details here). The 36-year-old Kelce is known for his one-of-a-kind personality as well as for his tendency to dress without much regard for the circumstances.

As Kelce alluded to, he has indeed lost a good bit of weight since retirement and recently revealed the specifics. That makes it a little easier for Kelce to find clothes that fit him, even when scrambling after a travel mishap.