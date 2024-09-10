 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, September 9, 2024

Jason Kelce had some misfortune before his ‘Monday Night Football’ debut

September 9, 2024
by Darryn Albert
Read

Jason Kelce on 'Monday Night Football'

Jason Kelce had to adjust on the fly ahead of his network television debut.

The retired former Philadelphia Eagles center Kelce made his debut on ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” this week. But as Kelce appeared during the pregame show with his new co-hosts Scott Van Pelt, Ryan Clark, and Marcus Spears, he was only wearing a simple white collared shirt (while everyone else was wearing suits).

With some help from Van Pelt, Kelce revealed that he accidentally left his travel bag back home in his truck. As a result, he had to buy a new shirt from a local mall in San Francisco (Monday’s game between the 49ers and New York Jets was held there). Kelce then wore that shirt on the broadcast.

“It fits my belly now, I’ve lost a little bit of weight,” said Kelce of the shirt. “But my tits are still struggling.”

Here is the hilarious clip.

That is way too on-brand for Kelce, who just retired earlier this year after 13 seasons in the NFL and soon landed the TV gig for ESPN (full details here). The 36-year-old Kelce is known for his one-of-a-kind personality as well as for his tendency to dress without much regard for the circumstances.

As Kelce alluded to, he has indeed lost a good bit of weight since retirement and recently revealed the specifics. That makes it a little easier for Kelce to find clothes that fit him, even when scrambling after a travel mishap.

Article Tags

Jason Kelce
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus