Jason Kelce reveals rule wife Kylie has begun to enforce in their marriage

As Jason Kelce makes the transition from pro football player to retiree, he is getting a helping hand from his wife Kylie.

The former Philadelphia Eagles center Kelce appeared this week on “Green Light with Chris Long” and revealed the rule that Kylie has begun to enforce in their marriage now that he is retired from the NFL. Jason shared that Kylie is requiring him to continue working out at least three times a week.

“She just implemented this,” said Jason. “But she said I have to work out a minimum of three days a week. Otherwise, she doesn’t want to deal with me.

“When I’ve worked out, I’m in a great mood,” Jason added. “I interact well at home with my kids and everybody. I just am a better person. When I don’t work out … you feel like you’re not being productive for the day, like you’re missing something.”

You can see the full clip of Jason’s remarks below.

The Kylie Kelce rule might just be a good thing for all of us to adopt pic.twitter.com/pyYDoc7lSy — Green Light with Chris Long (@greenlight) August 11, 2024

Jason, 36, and Kylie, 32, have been married since 2018. They have three daughters together and continue to make viral appearances together as well.

A seven-time Pro Bowler, Jason just retired from the NFL after 13 career seasons. But maintaining a sense of normalcy with regular workouts should indeed benefit both his physical and mental health (especially when you consider how much weight Kelce has already lost ever since retiring).