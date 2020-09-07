Jason Peters will play left tackle for Eagles

It appears that the Philadelphia Eagles have sorted out their Jason Peters issue.

Coach Doug Pederson announced Monday that Peters will start at left tackle for the team after Andre Dillard’s season-ending injury.

Eagles coach Doug Pederson announces that Jason Peters will start at left tackle, so that's that. Wouldn't say to local media if Peters' contract was adjusted. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) September 7, 2020

Pederson added that Peters had made the decision himself and that it came as a surprise to him.

Head coach Doug Pederson: LT for Sunday? Jason Peters wants the job and he’s got it vs Washington. “I was just thrilled to death when he shared the news that he was moving over to the left side,” Pederson said. “I was not expecting this.”#FlyEaglesFly — Dave Spadaro (@EaglesInsider) September 7, 2020

Peters has been a left tackle for his entire career, but was slated to move to guard after re-signing with the team in July. When the Dillard injury happened, he seemed like a natural replacement. It was reported that Peters wanted a contract adjustment if the team wanted him to move back to his old position, and it’s not yet clear if that happened.