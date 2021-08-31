Jay Cutler’s ex Kristin Cavallari dating country singer Chase Rice

Jay Cutler recently revealed that he is struggling to navigate the dating scene, but the same apparently cannot be said for his ex-wife Kristin Cavallari.

Cavallari has been seeing country singer Chase Rice, according to TMZ. The two have been dating for about two months, though they are said to be keeping things “low-key and casual so far.”

Cavallari and Rice apparently hit it off after being introduced by a mutual friend in Nashville. They do not consider the relationship to be exclusive just yet.

Cutler and Cavallari announced last year that they were getting a divorce. The two were in a fight over money afterwards. There was some mudslinging going around after their split, too.

Just last week, Cutler opened up about being single on his “Uncut with Jay Cutler” podcast. He said he has been using dating apps but explained why being on the open market is so much more challenging for him now.

Cutler and Cavallari began dating in 2010. They got married in 2013 and have three children together.