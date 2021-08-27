Jay Cutler struggling with dating since becoming single

Jay Cutler acknowledges that dating at age 38 in 2021 isn’t close to what it was like dating when he was younger.

Cutler and Kristin Cavallari announced last year that they were getting a divorce. The two were in a fight over money afterwards. And there was some mudslinging going around too after their split.

Now, the two are single again and on the dating scene. For Cutler, he says that it is “hard.”

Cutler spoke about the dating subject on his “Uncut with Jay Cutler” podcast.

Cutler says that dating is “hard as hell.”

He says the hardest part is not knowing what people want from you, which could range from true love to fame and fortune.

“I think finding out what people really, really want from you, I think that’s probably an issue,” Cutler said on the podcast.

He also says that having children means his priorities are different than if he had no family.

“I’m at a different phase of my life now with kids and priorities are just changed,” Cutler said.

Cutler is using dating apps and social media for dating now, which is completely different from what he was used to.

Cutler and Cavallari began dating in 2010, when online dating wasn’t as prevalent. They got married in 2013 and have three children together.

Cutler last played in the NFL in 2017, when Adam Gase talked him out of retirement to play for the Dolphins. He spent 12 seasons in the NFL, making one Pro Bowl. Cavallari reportedly thought Cutler was “lazy” in retirement.

H/T TMZ Sports