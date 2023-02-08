Report: 1 notable figure still considered threat to bid on Commanders

The Washington Commanders are still expected to be sold in the coming months, but one name should apparently not be ruled out as a potential buyer.

The Commanders are expected to be sold at some point after March, according to Charles Gasparino of FOX Business. Notably, many within the NFL still expect Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to be a factor in the bidding despite not being involved in the initial series of offers.

SCOOP: @NFL sources say sale of @Commanders will take place weeks after @SuperBowl and owners meeting in March. Despite denials, most people in NFL circles think @JeffBezos will bid after initial bids are in;given his wealth he’s most capable to make numbers work for a purchase — Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) February 8, 2023

Bezos’ name has loomed large over the Commanders’ sale process, especially when he did not submit a formal bid initially. Apparently, many in the NFL seem to feel that will change. Whether current owner Daniel Snyder would sell to him due to the widely-reported antipathy Snyder harbors toward him remains a different question.

Snyder appears to be on his way out as Commanders owner after a series of investigations and allegations of misconduct. It is unclear who he might sell to if it is not Bezos, however.