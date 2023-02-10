Report: 1 notable candidate remains in running for Colts job

The Indianapolis Colts have narrowed their search for a new head coach, and one notable candidate has now survived multiple rounds of cuts.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on Friday that New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka is out of the running for the Colts job. He joins Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale and Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan as candidates who have been eliminated.

#Colts have begun narrowing down the field. Giants OC Mike Kafka, a finalist in AZ, is out of the running in Indy, per source — as is Bengals OC Brian Callahan (per @AlbertBreer) and Giants DC Wink Martingale (per @MikeSilver) Indy's long, winding search appears closer — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 10, 2023

That means interim head coach Jeff Saturday remains a candidate. It is possible the Colts would not officially eliminate him until the very end because of his close relationship with team owner Jim Irsay, but it is noteworthy that he is still in the mix.

In addition to the aforementioned coaches, the Colts have conducted second interviews with Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Green Bay Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia, Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen and Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris.

Irsay shared an update this week that made it seem like the Colts could be leaning toward Steichen, who has responsibilities to tend to with the Super Bowl. Saturday may not be as popular of a candidate given how the Colts struggled in his eight games at the helm, but Irsay will make the final decision. That could give Saturday a leg up on some of the competition.