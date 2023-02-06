NFL insider shares where Jeff Saturday stands in Colts’ head coach search

The Indianapolis Colts have cast a wide net in their head coach search, but one of team owner Jim Irsay’s top candidates is fading from contention.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media told “The Pat McAfee Show” on Monday that the Colts are “leaning against” hiring Saturday as their full-time head coach. He added that Indy executives were planning to meet on Monday to determine which candidates are still in the running and which are out.

Saturday was named interim head coach of the Colts after they fired Frank Reich. He had no previous NFL or collegiate coaching experience in any capacity, which is why the move was highly criticized.

Some people felt Irsay hired Saturday as part of a plan to tank for a high draft pick, though the owner offered a vulgar response to that talk.

Saturday was among the candidates who received second interviews with the Colts, but there were plenty of others as well. They include Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia, Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale and Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan.

The Colts won their first game after Saturday took over before closing out the season with seven straight losses. Despite that, there have been reports that the former Colts center is a serious contender for the job.

Fans probably would not be happy if Saturday got the job, and indications are that Irsay is being steered away from making that decision.