Everyone made the same joke about Jerry Jeudy’s $58 million extension

March 19, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Jerry Jeudy warming up while wearing a Broncos shirt

Aug 28, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: C. Morgan Engel-USA TODAY Sports

Jerry Jeudy’s agent probably didn’t expect himself to become a trending topic on social media this week. Some fans felt the man deserved the spotlight.

Jeudy was traded to the Cleveland Browns earlier this month. The Browns on Tuesday signed the wide receiver to a 3-year extension worth up to $58 million with $41 million guaranteed. The deal was negotiated by Equity Sports CEO Chris Cabott.

Cabott arguably got Jeudy a much bigger bag than some observers were expecting. Jeudy’s agent impressed fans so much that a handful found him worthy of GOAT consideration.

One fan even compared Cabott to fictional sports agent Jerry Maguire. Another believed that MLB stars Cody Bellinger and Blake Snell would have been better off with Jeudy’s agent negotiating for him instead of renowned agent Scott Boras.

Jeudy, once a highly touted prospect out of Alabama, was selected by the Denver Broncos 15th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. However, he’s yet to live up to his first-round billing.

In 16 games last season, Jeudy caught 54 passes for 758 yards with 2 touchdowns. Jeudy has arguably generated more headlines for off-field drama rather than his play with the Broncos over the past year.

