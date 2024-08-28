Jerry Jones reveals the financial advice he offered CeeDee Lamb

CeeDee Lamb is a very wealthy man after getting a huge new deal with the Dallas Cowboys. Now, owner Jerry Jones wants to make sure Lamb does not squander that wealth.

Jones spoke on Wednesday about some of the advice he gave Lamb after the wide receiver agreed to a 4-year, $136 million extension with the team. Lamb divulged that and Jones had a “businessman conversation” after reaching a deal, and Jones went into much greater detail regarding what that meant.

CeeDee Lamb said he had a “businessman conversation” with Jerry Jones after he signed his contract Tuesday. The Cowboys owner shared part of that discussion on Wednesday: “You’re gonna be dealing with huge amounts of money. Be careful. Be careful. Look under the hood. Give it a… pic.twitter.com/I7HYEgsGyQ — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 28, 2024

“You’re gonna be dealing with huge amounts of money. Be careful. Be careful. Look under the hood,” Jones said he told Lamb, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “Give it a lot of consideration as you make decisions regarding what you have as far as keeping it. You don’t have to be smart to make money. You can be very talented. You can be very driven. You do not have to be smart to make money. But you have to be real smart to keep it. Very smart. Any way that I can help a player in any way keep it, put me in, coach.”

Jones has made plenty of money in his day, both before and after purchasing the Cowboys. Whatever his faults have been in how he has run the team, he should be applauded for his willingness to look out for his players.

It remains to be seen whether Lamb takes Jones’ advice. However, he seemed to have some opinions of his own regarding what Jones should spend money on next.