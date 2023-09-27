 Skip to main content
Jerry Jones answers whether Cowboys plan to honor Ezekiel Elliott in return

September 27, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Jerry Jones at a press conference

Jul 26, 2022; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones at training camp press conference at the River Ridge Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Ezekiel Elliott will return to AT&T Stadium on Sunday for the first time as a visiting player, and some have wondered if the Dallas Cowboys will pay tribute to the veteran running back. Jerry Jones seems to have answered that question.

The Cowboys on Sunday are hosting the New England Patriots, who signed Elliott in August. During his Wednesday appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Jones was asked if the Cowboys will do anything to recognize Elliott prior to kickoff.

“Well, I don’t want to blow a surprise and that’s a good enough answer for you,” Jones said.

That certainly sounds like a “yes.” Jones then went on to praise Elliott for the former first-round pick’s style of play.

“Boy, he could lower that pad, lower that center of gravity,” Jones said. “I know this, as far as a back that the opposing team hates to tackle, I think he’s at the top of the list … Boy, Zeke took a toll on those defensive players.”

Elliott rushed for more than 1,000 yards in four of his seven seasons with the Cowboys. It would have been five of seven had he not been suspended for a portion of the 2017 season. The former Ohio State star made three Pro Bowls and led the NFL in rushing twice during his time in Dallas.

Jones made a surprising admission about Elliott during the offseason, but he clearly still has a great deal of respect for him. Expect the Cowboys to showcase that on Sunday.

