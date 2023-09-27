Jerry Jones answers whether Cowboys plan to honor Ezekiel Elliott in return

Ezekiel Elliott will return to AT&T Stadium on Sunday for the first time as a visiting player, and some have wondered if the Dallas Cowboys will pay tribute to the veteran running back. Jerry Jones seems to have answered that question.

The Cowboys on Sunday are hosting the New England Patriots, who signed Elliott in August. During his Wednesday appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Jones was asked if the Cowboys will do anything to recognize Elliott prior to kickoff.

Will the Cowboys do anything to recognize Ezekiel Elliott before kickoff Sunday in his return w/ the Patriots? “Well, I don’t want to blow a surprise and that’s a good enough answer for you,” Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) September 27, 2023

“Well, I don’t want to blow a surprise and that’s a good enough answer for you,” Jones said.

That certainly sounds like a “yes.” Jones then went on to praise Elliott for the former first-round pick’s style of play.

More Jerry on Zeke on 105.3 The Fan: More Jerry on Zeke: "Boy, he could lower that pad, lower that center of gravity. I know this, as far as a back that the opposing team hates to tackle, I think he’s at the top of the list … Boy, Zeke took a toll on those defensive players." — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) September 27, 2023

“Boy, he could lower that pad, lower that center of gravity,” Jones said. “I know this, as far as a back that the opposing team hates to tackle, I think he’s at the top of the list … Boy, Zeke took a toll on those defensive players.”

Elliott rushed for more than 1,000 yards in four of his seven seasons with the Cowboys. It would have been five of seven had he not been suspended for a portion of the 2017 season. The former Ohio State star made three Pro Bowls and led the NFL in rushing twice during his time in Dallas.

Jones made a surprising admission about Elliott during the offseason, but he clearly still has a great deal of respect for him. Expect the Cowboys to showcase that on Sunday.