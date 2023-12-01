Jerry Jones offers bold take on Dak Prescott’s leadership

Jerry Jones is riding high on the Dallas Cowboys’ recent hot streak, particularly the play of quarterback Dak Prescott.

In his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Jones went above and beyond with a bold take on Prescott’s leadership abilities. The Cowboys owner went as far as to say that Prescott rates as the best leader he has ever had.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on @1053thefan on Dak Prescott: “We’ve never had a better leader. … Dak Prescott is the best pied piper for everybody. I’m not just talking about the team, I’m talking about the coaches. He is the pied piper of the team.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 1, 2023

“We’ve never had a better leader,” Jones said of Prescott.

Remember, Jones has owned the Cowboys since 1989, and has seen the likes of Troy Aikman and Tony Romo quarterback his team. That alone makes this some very high praise.

Jones is admittedly known for his occasional hyperbole, so it would be easy for him to get caught up in Prescott’s recent play. The quarterback is on a major heater over his past six games, throwing for 20 touchdowns with just two interceptions. The Cowboys, not coincidentally, are 5-1 in that span, with their only defeat being a five-point loss at Philadelphia that went down to the final play of the game.

Jones certainly knows he is going to have to hand out a huge contract to Prescott, likely this coming offseason. At this rate, he sounds more than happy to do it.