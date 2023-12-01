 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, December 1, 2023

Jerry Jones offers bold take on Dak Prescott’s leadership

December 1, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Jerry Jones at a press conference

Jul 26, 2022; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones at training camp press conference at the River Ridge Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jerry Jones is riding high on the Dallas Cowboys’ recent hot streak, particularly the play of quarterback Dak Prescott.

In his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Jones went above and beyond with a bold take on Prescott’s leadership abilities. The Cowboys owner went as far as to say that Prescott rates as the best leader he has ever had.

“We’ve never had a better leader,” Jones said of Prescott.

Remember, Jones has owned the Cowboys since 1989, and has seen the likes of Troy Aikman and Tony Romo quarterback his team. That alone makes this some very high praise.

Jones is admittedly known for his occasional hyperbole, so it would be easy for him to get caught up in Prescott’s recent play. The quarterback is on a major heater over his past six games, throwing for 20 touchdowns with just two interceptions. The Cowboys, not coincidentally, are 5-1 in that span, with their only defeat being a five-point loss at Philadelphia that went down to the final play of the game.

Jones certainly knows he is going to have to hand out a huge contract to Prescott, likely this coming offseason. At this rate, he sounds more than happy to do it.

Article Tags

Dak PrescottJerry Jones
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus