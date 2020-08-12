Jerry Jones has not decided if he will let players kneel for national anthem

A significant number of NFL players are expected to kneel during the national anthem when the 2020 season begins, and many have wondered if Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones will change his stance on anthem protests. As of now, he is not ready to commit to doing that.

Jones was asked during a conference call with reporters on Wednesday whether or not he will require players to stand during “The Star-Spangled Banner” this season like he has in the past. He said no decision has been made but indicated he is open to changing his policy.

Jerry Jones on anthem protests: "Everybody understands where I stand with the flag. Everybody also understands where I stand on backing our players." He had previously said he wanted players to stand but is willing to listen: "That was then, this is now. We're gonna have grace." — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 12, 2020

Jones has had a strict view on national anthem protests for several years. He explicitly told players at one point that they would not be playing for the Cowboys if they kneeled during the anthem, and we saw one player change his approach to anthem protests after being traded to Dallas last year.

The Cowboys will likely have an internal discussion about how to handle the anthem, but Jones saying “that was then” may have been a hint that he is willing to alter his stance.