Jerry Jones offers revised take on Dak Prescott ‘slump’ talk

Dak Prescott had one of his best games in well over a month in Sunday’s blowout win over Washington. Some might even say the performance was a slump-buster for the Dallas Cowboys star, and it sounds like Jerry Jones would agree.

Prescott and the Cowboys’ offense struggled a bit in the three games prior to Sunday’s win. Jones was asked a couple weeks back if it was fair to say Prescott was in a “slump,” and he offered an honest assessment of his quarterback’s play. During his Tuesday appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Jones was asked if the slump has ended. He had a great reply.

Jerry Jones on @1053thefan of Dak Prescott: "What slump? Of course, I think the execution says it all …We just had them going. The play-calling was outstanding. The execution. His reads. His ability to get the ball off, get his feet right, make those throws. All of that worked" — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) December 28, 2021

Prescott admitted previously that he was not playing up to his own standards, but he said he didn’t feel like he was in a slump. He reiterated that after going 28/39 for 330 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions in the 56-14 win over Washington.

Dak Prescott on if the offense's "slump" is officially over: "You tell me? I never said we were in a slump. Those were your words. I think it’d be hard for you to say that now." — Charean Williams (@NFLCharean) December 27, 2021

The “slump” talk clearly took on a life of its own. Jones was merely stating the obvious when he said the Cowboys’ offensive performance had been less than stellar. If the players took that personally, Jones must be happy with how they responded.

One star Cowboys player recently hinted at some frustration with his role in the offense, but Sunday’s blowout victory probably has the entire team feeling a lot better about where they stand.

Photo: Sep 19, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports