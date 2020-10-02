Jerry Jones shares thoughts on Donald Trump contracting coronavirus

Donald Trump revealed early Friday morning that he and his wife Melania have contracted the coronavirus, and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones expressed his concern for the president and First Lady.

Jones, who has openly supported Trump in the past, was asked about Trump during his interview on 105.3 The Fan Friday. He called Trump “the hardest worker you’ve ever seen” and said he is confident the president will recover from COVID-19.

“I want to express my sensitivity and concern for the President,” Jones said. “No one in the world has the ability to handle this COVID any better than the office of the President of the United States. I’m very confident that he’ll be able to continue governing. I’m sure he’s anticipated this. Knowing him, he’s the hardest worker you’ve ever seen. Knowing him, he’ll be able to go right on through this and hopefully not miss a beat.”

Jones was critical of Trump at one point for the way he handled national anthem protests, but he has largely been a supporter of the president. The Cowboys owner was one of the people Trump reportedly consulted about reopening sports in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The White House said Friday that Trump is experiencing “mild” symptoms.