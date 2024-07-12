Jerry Rice had bizarre confrontation with reporters at golf tournament

Legendary NFL wide receiver Jerry Rice went off on some reporters at the American Century Championship on Thursday for a bizarre reason.

Rice was finishing up a practice round at the course in Lake Tahoe when two Kansas City-based reporters asked him if he felt the Kansas City Chiefs’ wide receivers were “good enough to win a Super Bowl.” Rice seemingly took the question as an insult, and video captured him going off on the reporters.

Jerry Rice lost it on two reporters on the golf course at the American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe on Thursday.

The reporters asked whether the Chiefs receiving core was good enough to win a Super Bowl. 61-year-old Rice got in one of the men's faces and said, "I will f***… pic.twitter.com/7BIBk2Yq5U — michael j. babcock (@mikejbabcock) July 12, 2024

At one point, Rice can be heard telling one of the reporters that he would “f— you up.” He also challenged them as he was walking away: “If you want some, come get some.”

The reporters appeared completely baffled after Rice was escorted away, with one heard saying the confrontation was “the craziest thing that’s ever happened in my life.”

On Friday, Rice was not backing down. The Hall of Famer was adamant that the question was meant as a dig at the San Francisco 49ers after their Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs, telling TMZ Sports that the reporters were smirking as they asked the question.

“I’m going to defend the San Francisco 49ers,” Rice said. “This is my history.”

Based on the video, it is pretty tough to follow Rice’s version of events, but he certainly seems convinced that the whole thing was a setup. Notably, he answered some 49ers questions without any issue just one day earlier.

The question about the Chiefs’ receivers is a valid one. That is especially true considering one key piece from last year might miss significant time due to off-field issues.