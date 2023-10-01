Jerry Tillery ejected after committing latest boneheaded play

Jerry Tillery was ejected from the Las Vegas Raiders’ game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. on Sunday after committing his latest boneheaded play.

The Chargers were leading Tillery’s Raiders 10-7 in the second quarter and had the ball at the Raiders’ 32 with 9 minutes left. Justin Herbert took a snap, faked a handoff and bootlegged to his right on a 2nd-and-6 play. The Chargers quarterback was under pressure and ran out of bounds. But he was crushed by Tillery after already stepping out.

Tillery was ejected for committing the late hit. So not only did he cost his team 15 yards, but he also cost himself the rest of the game.

This is just more nonsense for the defensive lineman. You may recall he committed a boneheaded play late in his Raiders’ loss to the Rams last year.

Of course, Tillery has been a dirty player going back to his days at Notre Dame.