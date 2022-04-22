AFC team expected to be aggressive in Deebo Samuel pursuit

The San Francisco 49ers have not yet shown a willingness to fulfill Deebo Samuel’s trade request. Should that change, it sounds like at least one AFC team is prepared to make a strong offer for the star wide receiver.

New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas has interest in pursuing a trade for Samuel, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. The Jets were aggressive in trying to acquire Tyreek Hill, and they are expected to take the same approach with Samuel. Rapoport mentioned the Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs as other teams that might have interest.

From NFL Now: Who will make the #49ers an offer they can't refuse on WR Deebo Samuel? pic.twitter.com/VOO4ERYFqA — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 22, 2022

“It’s really just does anyone have an offer that would make the 49ers take it? I know the 49ers would like to hold onto (Samuel) and would like to pay him. That has been consistent,” Rapoport said. “But as is the case with all deals, there is a point where they say, ‘We can no longer turn this deal down. There is too much value. We have to take it.’ Do the 49ers get to that point before the draft?”

The Jets are clearly looking to make a big splash at the wide receiver position. Hill simply chose the Miami Dolphins over them. It has also been reported that they are willing to spend big if the Seattle Seahawks make DK Metcalf available.

An AFC team other than the Jets has been mentioned as the potential favorite to land Samuel. The Jets will certainly give it their best shot if the Niners start entertaining offers.