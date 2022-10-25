Jets acquire Breece Hall replacement in trade with Jaguars

The New York Jets have worked quickly to acquire a replacement for Breece Hall.

Hall was having a big rookie season for the Jets, but he suffered a torn ACL during the team’s win 16-9 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Since Hall will be out for the season, the Jets acquired James Robinson in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jags are getting back a conditional 6th-round pick for Robinson.

The trade makes plenty of sense.

The Jets need someone who can split the load with Michael Carter. And the Jaguars felt Robinson was expendable in light of Travis Etienne’s emergence.

A first-round pick by the Jags in 2021, Etienne rushed for 114 yards on 14 carries on Sunday. He is averaging 6.1 yards per carry in what is his first season (he missed last year with a foot injury). Etienne now looks like he will be the man in Jacksonville alongside his former college quarterback.