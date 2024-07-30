Jets coach answers big question about Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers has had no limitations this offseason after his lengthy recovery from a torn Achilles, but the New York Jets are still expected to play it safe with the star quarterback over the next several weeks.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh was asked on Tuesday if Rodgers will play at all in the preseason. Saleh said his “instinct” is to have Rodgers sit, though the coach did not completely rule out Rodgers playing in the third and final preseason game against the New York Giants.

Aaron Rodgers definitely wont play in #Jets first 2 preseason games and the 3rd is under discussion, Saleh said. ‘My instinct is no.’ — Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) July 30, 2024

Rodgers played two series in the Jets-Giants preseason game last year. Prior to that, he had not played in a preseason game since 2018. He wanted to play in an exhibition game last year since he was with a new team in a new system, but the risk of injury probably outweighs the need for reps.

Rodgers tore his Achilles on New York’s first offensive series of Week 1 last season. He has already been animated with his teammates during practice, and he seems determined to prove that he can bounce back from the brutal injury. Given his history, it would be somewhat of a surprise if he suits up in a meaningless game.