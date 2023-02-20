Report reveals how Jets feel about Derek Carr

The New York Jets are the most prominent team in the hunt for a veteran quarterback, and they appear enthusiastic about the best available option at present. There is, however, an important caveat complicating things.

In an appearance on “Get Up!,” Jeff Darlington of ESPN reported that the Jets had a positive meeting with Derek Carr and believe he could be a championship-level quarterback for the team. However, the organization also remains “fascinated” with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and must decide if they want to try to wait out Rodgers at the risk of losing Carr.

“I’m told it was a very positive meeting. The Jets really believe that Derek Carr is the type of quarterback that can lead them to a potential championship,” Darlington said. “They also believe that the meeting went really well. Here’s the rub, though: Aaron Rodgers still lingers and the team also remains fascinated in the possibility of adding him.

“Right now we’re looking at a situation where Aaron Rodgers hasn’t even gone to the Packers to say whether he wants to be traded. We don’t know if the Packers would be willing to trade him. We obviously know that there’s a decision to be made there. Do the Jets go hard for Derek Carr now, or do they risk potentially losing him and waiting it out for Aaron Rodgers? It is an ultimate predicament.”

The Jets might ultimately prefer Rodgers, but the timeline is not working in their favor. If they wait out Rodgers only for the quarterback to ultimately decide against a Jets trade for whatever reason, Carr could sign elsewhere. That would leave the Saints without either of their apparent top targets.

At least one former Jet would encourage the team to forget Rodgers and simply try to land Carr. The Jets may ultimately choose to do just that, but it sounds like the decision has not yet been made.