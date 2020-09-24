 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, September 24, 2020

Jets fans hold laughable ‘protest’ to get Adam Gase fired

September 24, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

Adam Gase

New York Jets fans staged a protest on Thursday in an attempt to pressure the team to fire head coach Adam Gase. Let’s just say it was not very convincing.

The person who runs a Twitter account called @OptimisticJets organized a protest for 1 p.m. Thursday outside the Jets’ facility in New Jersey. The announcement about the event encouraged all die hard Jets fans to gather and “voice our suffering.”

And that’s exactly what a handful of Jets fans did. Shortly after 1 p.m., some reporters took a trip over to One Jets Drive to see what the turnout was like. We’ll let the photos do the talking:

Woof. But don’t worry, the organizer of the event is not giving up.

We certainly can’t blame Jets fans for being fed up with Gase. While he’s only in his second season with the team, the results have not been good. He was supposed to turn things around for the Jets offensively, and you need look no further than these stats to see how Gase is doing in that department. Things haven’t been much better defensively, as we saw when New York somehow gave up a first down on this play last weekend.

If Gase doesn’t turn things around quickly, he’s going to lose his job. We just don’t think the four fans who showed up at Thursday’s “protest” are going to tip the scale.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus