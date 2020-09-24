Jets fans hold laughable ‘protest’ to get Adam Gase fired

New York Jets fans staged a protest on Thursday in an attempt to pressure the team to fire head coach Adam Gase. Let’s just say it was not very convincing.

The person who runs a Twitter account called @OptimisticJets organized a protest for 1 p.m. Thursday outside the Jets’ facility in New Jersey. The announcement about the event encouraged all die hard Jets fans to gather and “voice our suffering.”

And that’s exactly what a handful of Jets fans did. Shortly after 1 p.m., some reporters took a trip over to One Jets Drive to see what the turnout was like. We’ll let the photos do the talking:

From what I can tell, this is the extent of the “Fire Adam Gase” protest outside of the Jets facility. It was supposed to start at 1 pm. It’s 1:21. I did see another guy in a Jets jersey parked in a nearby car. But he drove away. pic.twitter.com/aA5EdiOcHN — Andy Vasquez (@andy_vasquez) September 24, 2020

A few more #Jets fans showed up. But they were forced to leave area. pic.twitter.com/abRUihvgw2 — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) September 24, 2020

The protest grew, but security had them walk off this business campus to the major street, which is public property. One yelled, “I love you Adam Gase, but you have to go.” Another encouraged Christopher Johnson to grow some … courage, for lack of a better term. pic.twitter.com/ROyUVZqWb2 — Andy Vasquez (@andy_vasquez) September 24, 2020

Woof. But don’t worry, the organizer of the event is not giving up.

Time and date played a factor in the outcome of the protest. I have many people reaching out to me and telling me to set this up on a weekend. So, let’s try this again! #Jets #FireGase pic.twitter.com/q5CklTeGZx — Optimistic Jets (@OptimisticJets) September 24, 2020

We certainly can’t blame Jets fans for being fed up with Gase. While he’s only in his second season with the team, the results have not been good. He was supposed to turn things around for the Jets offensively, and you need look no further than these stats to see how Gase is doing in that department. Things haven’t been much better defensively, as we saw when New York somehow gave up a first down on this play last weekend.

If Gase doesn’t turn things around quickly, he’s going to lose his job. We just don’t think the four fans who showed up at Thursday’s “protest” are going to tip the scale.