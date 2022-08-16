Jets rookie WR names 1 big difference between Joe Flacco and Zach Wilson

There is a strong likelihood that Joe Flacco starts for the New York Jets in Week 1, and Jets rookie wide receiver Garrett Wilson might be ok with that.

Zach Wilson had surgery on Tuesday to repair the torn meniscus he suffered during Friday’s preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The initial recovery period for Wilson was set at 2-4 weeks.

While speaking to reporters on Monday, Garrett Wilson talked about the difference between catching balls from Flacco as opposed to Zach Wilson.

“It’s a lot of experience right there with Flacco,” Garrett Wilson said. “He takes some pace off, can put pace on the ball. He does a good job of making the passes receiver-friendly. He’ll take something off the ball when you’re running a slant route, versus an out route, he’ll put some zip on it, because it’s gotta be. Things like that.”

Garrett Wilson talks about the differences between Joe Flacco and Zach Wilson: pic.twitter.com/SIfq99NCUH — Jets Videos (@snyjets) August 15, 2022

Could this be a subtle jab at Zach Wilson’s game? After all, he did struggle as a rookie, throwing nine touchdowns compared to 11 interceptions in 13 games last year. Zach Wilson does have good arm strength, but there are times when it makes more sense to take a little zip off the ball. Perhaps Flacco, a veteran, has a better understanding of that concept compared to the sophomore quarterback.

While the 37-year-old Flacco is past his prime, he has had a solid career that includes a Super Bowl ring and Super Bowl MVP trophy. He is certainly capable of filling in for Zach Wilson in the short-term, and the two appear to have a good relationship.