Jets host previously-arrested offensive lineman for free agent visit

August 7, 2022
by Alex Evans
Duane Brown in a helmet

Jan 9, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Duane Brown (76) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets look to be pretty set at the offensive tackle position but may be looking to beef up their depth chart.

Multiple reports on Saturday said that the Jets brought in former Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Duane Brown for a visit. Brown attended the Jets’ Green & White practice on Saturday at MetLife Stadium.

Brown, a free agent, may be unsigned at this point due to his arrest at Los Angeles International Airport in July. The 36-year-old was charged for possession of a firearm.

The Jets seem to have their two starting tackles on the roster already in George Fant and Mekhi Becton. But Brown has the track record to at least push for a starting job if signed, and could serve as a valuable depth piece at the very least.

Brown played in all 17 games for Seattle last season, and made the Pro Bowl for the fifth time of his career in 2021. He was a first-team All-Pro selection in 2012 with the Houston Texans, who drafted Brown in the first round of the 2008 NFL Draft.

It is currently unknown as to whether or not Brown will face any discipline from the NFL over his arrest.

H/T Pro Football Talk

