Jets host previously-arrested offensive lineman for free agent visit

The New York Jets look to be pretty set at the offensive tackle position but may be looking to beef up their depth chart.

Multiple reports on Saturday said that the Jets brought in former Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Duane Brown for a visit. Brown attended the Jets’ Green & White practice on Saturday at MetLife Stadium.

Free-agent OT Duane Brown is visiting the #Jets and will attend the Green & White scrimmage tonight, per source. Brown is a former Pro Bowler who started every game last season for the #Seahawks Turns 37 on Aug. 30. — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) August 6, 2022

#Jets GM Joe Douglas and assistant GM Rex Hogan standing with free agent OT Duane Brown. Brown, a 2021 Pro Bowler, is visiting with the Jets today. pic.twitter.com/R1x5xXYtNQ — Justin Fried (@JustinTFried) August 6, 2022

Brown, a free agent, may be unsigned at this point due to his arrest at Los Angeles International Airport in July. The 36-year-old was charged for possession of a firearm.

The Jets seem to have their two starting tackles on the roster already in George Fant and Mekhi Becton. But Brown has the track record to at least push for a starting job if signed, and could serve as a valuable depth piece at the very least.

Brown played in all 17 games for Seattle last season, and made the Pro Bowl for the fifth time of his career in 2021. He was a first-team All-Pro selection in 2012 with the Houston Texans, who drafted Brown in the first round of the 2008 NFL Draft.

It is currently unknown as to whether or not Brown will face any discipline from the NFL over his arrest.

H/T Pro Football Talk