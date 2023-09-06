Jets could sign former Aaron Rodgers rival WR?

The New York Jets appear to be open to moves on both sides of the Aaron Rodgers aisle.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Wednesday that the Jets are working out veteran wide receiver Kenny Golladay this week. Fellow wideouts James Proche and Jeff Smith were also part of the workout sessions by the Jets.

The 29-year-old Golladay is by far the most interesting name there. He used to be a rival of Rodgers in the NFC North as a member of the Detroit Lions. Golladay was drafted by the Lions in 2017 and went on to make a Pro Bowl team in 2019 (recording 1,190 receiving yards that year as well an an NFL-leading 11 TD catches).

Unfortunately for Golladay, his career has taken a bath since then. He signed a four-year, $72 million deal with the New York Giants in 2021 but was a colossal bust in The Big Apple. Golladay struggled with injuries and drops in New York, managing just 602 receiving yards and zero TDs over two seasons. He was openly resentful of his role there too, and the Giants finally cut bait with him earlier this offseason.

But the Jets do have some question marks at receiver behind second-year phenom Garrett Wilson. They have mostly turned to old pals of Rodgers to fill those gaps but could now be taking a chance on an old rival of Rodgers instead.