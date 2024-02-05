Former Jets star Richard Caster dies at 75

Former New York Jets tight end and wide receiver Richard Caster died earlier this week at the age of 75.

Caster, who had been battling Parkinson’s disease, reportedly died in his sleep while in his Long Island residence. The Caster family announced the news on Friday morning.

The Jets drafted the Jackson State alum in the second round of the 1970 NFL Draft. He went on to play eight seasons with the team. He led the Jets in receiving yards in four of his first six seasons with the team. Caster earned three Pro Bowl nods throughout his career — all while playing for the Jets.

The towering Caster stood at 6’5″ and turned into a favorite target for legendary Jets quarterback Joe Namath in the early ’70s. Caster had initially entered the league as a pure wide receiver. Given his size, Caster was eventually moved to tight end by Jets’ Hall of Fame coach Weeb Ewbank.

Caster also had stints with the Houston Oilers, New Orleans Saints, and Washington Redskins. Washington won the Super Bowl in 1982, which turned out to be Caster’s final playing year.

Caster tallied 5,515 receiving yards and 45 touchdowns across his NFL career spanning 13 seasons.

Caster is survived by his wife Susan, three sons, and two daughters. He is the father of current AEW wrestling star Max Caster.