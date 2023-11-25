Jets make decision on Week 13 starting quarterback

The New York Jets have made their call on who will start at quarterback in Week 13.

Jets coach Robert Saleh said Saturday that Tim Boyle will get another start next Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, despite the underwhelming showing Friday against Miami.

Saleh: "Yeah, we're giving Timmy a chance to roll again next week." Tim Boyle gets a second start. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) November 25, 2023

The Jets are pretty much out of quarterback options at this point. Zach Wilson was demoted to third string for Friday’s game and is clearly not in the frame to start again. That leaves Trevor Siemien as the only alternative to Boyle, and the Jets simply do not seem to want to go that route.

Boyle was the victim of one of the most embarrassing plays of the entire season, though it was not entirely his fault. The Falcons could prove a more favorable opponent for him, but it is hard to see the Jets offense fixing itself in 2023.