Report: Jim Harbaugh is ‘real candidate’ for 1 NFL job

NFL rumors regarding Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh continue to escalate, even before the end of football season.

Harbaugh could be a potential hire for the Carolina Panthers, according to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports. Sources told Jones that Harbaugh should be viewed as a “real candidate” to replace Frank Reich, who was fired after a 1-10 start.

Harbaugh has some history with the Panthers and owner David Tepper. He seemingly wanted to talk about the Carolina job last year, but Tepper did not appear interested at the time. Things could be different now after the Panthers endured another losing season, especially if Harbaugh is eager to join.

The question about how attractive the Carolina job is remains an open one. However, the team does boast Bryce Young, as well as an owner in Tepper who desperately wants success.

While rumors about Harbaugh returning to the NFL surface every year, there may be more substance to them this time with NCAA investigations looming at Michigan. The Panthers are not the only team he has been linked to, either.