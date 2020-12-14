Jim Kelly has seriously high belief in Josh Allen

Jim Kelly is the best quarterback in Buffalo Bills franchise history, but he doesn’t think that will be the case for long.

Kelly offered some seriously high praise of Josh Allen while watching the current Bills quarterback ball on Sunday night against the Steelers. Kelly’s wife shared a quote from Jim, who apparently said Josh was going to break all his records.

And I quote, “Josh is going to break every record I have.” Jim Kelly

Love to hear it!!

GO BILLS! @JoshAllenQB @BuffaloBills — Jill Kelly (@jillmkelly12) December 14, 2020

That is some high praise and expectations.

Allen went 24/43 for 238 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in Buffalo’s 26-15 win over Pittsburgh. Allen also rushed for 28 yards.

Allen is in his third and has improved each season. He is completing nearly 70 percent of his passes this season, which is a huge step up from his previous percentages. That was previously regarded as a weakness in his game, but he has fixed it. Allen is having a career-year, and some like Kelly think this is the start of bigger things to come.

I wouldn’t count Kelly out of the record books just yet. He is a Hall of Famer, after all. Allen has a long way to go to earn a gold jacket.

Photo: Erik Drost/Flickr via CC-BY 2.0