Jim Schwartz explains pregame exchange with DK Metcalf

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf said after his monster game on Monday night that he was motivated by a comment Jim Schwartz made to him prior to kickoff. The Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator doesn’t understand why that would have been the case.

Metcalf claims Schwartz came up to him and told him, “I was in Detroit with Megatron, you’re not there yet.” Schwartz doesn’t remember it that way. The former Detroit Lions head coach told reporters on Wednesday that he complimented Metcalf and compared him to Calvin Johnson.

“In my mind, it’s a little bit funny. Any time you even speak somebody’s name in the same sentence as Calvin Johnson, I don’t know how you could take offense to that,” Schwartz said. “I tried to pay the guy a compliment, told him I saw his story and knew he had overcome an injury and said he’s a hard worker. I said he reminds me a little bit of Calvin and congratulated him after the game. At the time he told me, ‘Hey thanks coach, that means a lot to me.'”

It’s hard to know what was actually said without having the audio. If Schwartz truly did compliment Metcalf and compare him to Johnson, you can understand why the coach may have said “you’re not there yet.” Metcalf is having his first breakout season, whereas Johnson is a six-time Pro Bowler and one of the most dominant wide receivers of all time. Telling a second-year player he is not quite at Metcalf’s level wouldn’t be an insult, especially in the context of paying said second-year player a compliment.

Schwartz is known for not watching his words, but his recollection of the conversation makes more sense than Metcalf’s.

Of course, the Seahawks don’t care if Schwartz was complimenting Metcalf or insulting him. The only thing that matters is Metcalf interpreted the remark in a way that helped motivate him to catch 10 passes for 177 yards.

You can hear Schwartz’s full remarks below: