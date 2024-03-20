Jimmy Garoppolo’s PED suspension had 1 huge consequence

Jimmy Garoppolo cost himself more than just the first two games of the 2024 season when he failed a performance-enhancing drug test earlier this year.

Garoppolo last month received a two-game suspension after he reportedly took a prescribed medication that contained a banned substance. The veteran quarterback admitted to reporters on Tuesday that he “messed up” with his attempt to obtain a therapeutic use exemption from the NFL.

As Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk noted in February, the suspension allowed the Las Vegas Raiders to void the salary guarantee in Garoppolo’s contract for 2024, which was $11.25 million. The Raiders were going to cut Garoppolo regardless, but they still would have owed him that money even when he signed with another team.

Garoppolo has since inked a 1-year contract with the Los Angeles Rams. On Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported that Garoppolo’s deal with the Rams is worth $4.5 million and up to $12 million when you factor in incentives.

The #Rams are giving new backup QB Jimmy Garoppolo a 1-year contract with a base value of $4.5M, sources say. This is all including a 2-game suspension. He has a max value of $12M based on incentives. It’s complicated, but those are the basics. pic.twitter.com/SFhRgOghgO — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 20, 2024

Garoppolo signed a 3-year, $72.75 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders last offseason. He wound up appearing in just seven games before being benched. The 32-year-old completed 65.1% of his passes for 1,205 yards, 7 touchdowns and 9 interceptions.

The Raiders were prepared to eat a large sum of money to move on from Garoppolo, but he bailed them out with the suspension.