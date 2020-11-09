Video: JJ Watt shares message after 100th career sack

Houston Texans defensive lineman J.J. Watt collected his 100th career sack on Sunday, and was in the mood to celebrate after the game.

Watt shared a message with both his teammates and on his social media after the milestone, which came in a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. In it, he paid tribute to his teammates and staff members who had helped him achieve what he had.

“No personal achievement is ever more important than a team achievement,” Watt said in a video posted to his Twitter account. “So to get it on a day where we got a win as a team means a lot to me. Football is the ultimate team game. Nobody does anything by themselves in football. That’s why it’s so special. That’s what makes this game so great is it takes so many guys pulling together in the same direction to make something great happen. And 100 sacks is great, but that’s a whole bunch of teammates, coaches, coverages, D-linemen, linebackers, that’s a whole bunch of people. Training staffs, cafeteria staffs, a whole lot of people helping me make that happen. So while I may get a lot of media attention today for this, just know that it’s because of you, it’s because of everybody who helped make it happen, it’s never just about one person.”

It’s fair to say Watt was in a much better mood Sunday than he was after a recent defeat.

Watt will go down as one of the greats. It’s pretty clear he’s a great teammate to, so it’s no wonder the Texans love him.