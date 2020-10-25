JJ Watt’s postgame press conference after latest Texans loss was hilariously awkward

J.J. Watt was not in a talkative mood after the Houston Texans’ latest loss.

Watt offered up an exceptionally curt and dry answer when asked about Aaron Rodgers’ performance in the Texans’ 35-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers. In Watt’s assessment, Rodgers “played very well today” because he “threw the ball to receivers and they caught it.”

Hang this press conference in the Louvre. pic.twitter.com/dO3Wsp4k7h — Rivers McCown (@riversmccown) October 25, 2020

Watt’s remarks have all the hallmarks of a classic Bill Belichick media availability.

More seriously, Watt is clearly fed up with the losing, and isn’t able to hide his frustration. He previously described the start of Houston’s season as “depressing,” and things have not improved much since.

How bad are things right now for Watt in Houston? One report indicates he actually had a hand in getting the head coach fired.