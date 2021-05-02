JJ Watt sends funny tweet about golfing with wife Kealia

JJ Watt and his wife have found a new activity to take part in together during the offseason, but the Arizona Cardinals star is not confident that it is going to last.

Watt shared a photo on Twitter Saturday that showed his wife, soccer star Kealia Ohai Watt, about to smack a golf ball. Watt said his better half just bought her first set of clubs and joked that the couple is “either gonna end up golfing together all the time or end up in an argument and never golf again.”

Kea just got her first set of clubs. we’re either gonna end up golfing together all the time or end up in an argument and never golf again. there is no in between @KealiaOhai pic.twitter.com/o1CFcXguxC — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) May 1, 2021

It’s worth a shot, J.J.

Watt and Ohai are both pro athletes, so you know it doesn’t take much to get their competitive juices flowing. We also know Kealia won’t hesitate to troll Watt, so things could get ugly if that carries over to the golf course.