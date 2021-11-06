JJ Watt still has chance to return this season?

It sounds as if JJ Watt is eager to test his impressive ability to play through injury once again.

The Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman was feared to be out for the season with a shoulder injury. On Friday, however, Cardinals GM Steve Keim said the team is hopeful that Watt’s shoulder will respond to treatment and that he will be able to avoid surgery or an IR stint.

#AZCardinals GM Steve Keim just now on @BurnsAndGambo when talking about J.J. Watt's health: "The hope is his shoulder feels better, he can strengthen it and that we can potentially move forward without any surgery or putting him on IR.” — Tyler Drake (@Tdrake4sports) November 5, 2021

Reports last week indicated that the shoulder surgery was essentially a foregone conclusion. That sort of procedure would certainly end his season at this point.

Watt has battled through injuries that appeared season-ending in the past, so there is some hope for him here. The 32-year-old has one sack in seven games so far this season.