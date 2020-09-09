JJ Watt sends positive message to Von Miller after news of injury

JJ Watt sent a message of support for Von Miller after the terrible injury news surrounding the Denver Broncos star on Tuesday.

Miller suffered an ankle injury late in the Broncos’ practice on Tuesday. An MRI confirmed he suffered a torn tendon that would require surgery.

Watt heard about the news and sent a message of support for Miller. He said he hated to hear the news, and then he turned the focus towards a positive one about Miller’s recovery.

Absolutely hate to hear the news @VonMiller, the game is better when you’re out there. Know you’ll dominate the recovery and come back swinging. #MinorSetbackMajorComeback — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) September 9, 2020

Watt may feel more ties to Miller than most opponents. Both players were among the top picks in the 2011 NFL Draft and have been Pro Bowl regulars since then.

Additionally, Watt has suffered major injuries in three of his last four seasons, so he knows just how tough they can be. The injury is a real shame, especially since it seemed like Miller was in for a big year.