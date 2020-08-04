 Skip to main content
Von Miller started working harder after watching ‘The Last Dance’

August 4, 2020
by Grey Papke

Plenty of athletes enjoyed watching ESPN’s “The Last Dance,” but one has taken some special motivation from it.

Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller said after watching the Chicago Bulls documentary that he realized he wasn’t working quite as hard as Michael Jordan, and was inspired to rectify that.

Miller is a future Hall of Famer and a Super Bowl champion, so there’s no real reason to doubt his work ethic. He is, however, coming off a season where he collected just eight sacks, his worst tally since an abbreviated 2013.

The veteran defensive lineman has reasserted his commitment to the Broncos. Between that and his added motivation, it could be a big comeback season for him.

