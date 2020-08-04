Von Miller started working harder after watching ‘The Last Dance’

Plenty of athletes enjoyed watching ESPN’s “The Last Dance,” but one has taken some special motivation from it.

Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller said after watching the Chicago Bulls documentary that he realized he wasn’t working quite as hard as Michael Jordan, and was inspired to rectify that.

Von Miller said he watched “The Last Dance” and started thinking, "Was I really making that commitment to the game, was I doing the same stuff that he did … I looked in the mirror and I said that I wasn’t.” So he redoubled his efforts, with “no days off, no vacations." — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) August 4, 2020

Miller is a future Hall of Famer and a Super Bowl champion, so there’s no real reason to doubt his work ethic. He is, however, coming off a season where he collected just eight sacks, his worst tally since an abbreviated 2013.

The veteran defensive lineman has reasserted his commitment to the Broncos. Between that and his added motivation, it could be a big comeback season for him.