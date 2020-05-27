JJ Watt will not seek contract extension from Texans

JJ Watt’s salary for 2020 places him well below some of the highest-paid defensive ends in football, but the Houston Texans star says he is not going to approach the team about renegotiating his contract this offseason.

Watt signed six-year, $100 million contract with the Texans back in 2014, and he has no guaranteed money remaining on the deal. Despite that, the 31-year-old told reporters on Wednesday that he has no intention of demanding more money. Watt said he doesn’t think asking for a new contract at this time is necessary, and he hinted that he understands the Texans might have reservations about giving him one due to his recent injury history.

J.J. Watt was asked, with two years remaining and no guaranteed money left on his contract, would he want a contract extension this offseason. “No. No. I don’t think that’s necessary." pic.twitter.com/vQXTQM9nCb — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) May 27, 2020

Health has become a major concern for Watt. After not missing a game in his first five NFL seasons, the former No. 11 overall pick has been sidelined for a total of 32 over the last four years. The latest injury was a torn pectoral muscle that shut him down for the second half of the regular season last year, though he battled back and was able to suit up in the playoffs.

Watt is just two years removed from a 16-sack season in 2018. He claims he is healthy heading into the 2020 season, and he will certainly be in line for another massive contract if he comes close to duplicating his production from two years ago. Even if he sought an extension this offseason, he wouldn’t be in a position of strength.