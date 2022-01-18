 Skip to main content
Joe Burrow has awesome take on Bengals snapping ugly playoff streak

January 18, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio

Joe Burrow

The Cincinnati Bengals saved their fans from 31 years of disappointment with their Wild Card win over the Las Vegas Raiders last weekend, but Joe Burrow did not seem all that excited about the feat. He had a great reason for his lack of enthusiasm.

Burrow told reporters on Tuesday that he loved seeing Bengals fans so pumped up following the team’s first playoff win since 1990. However, he said he has tried to downplay the achievement because he wants it to be the “bare minimum going forward.”

Bengals fans have to love that attitude.

The Bengals certainly did their fair share of celebrating after Saturday’s win. Head coach Zac Taylor came up with the awesome idea of delivering game balls to bars around Cincinnati. Burrow knows his team must quickly refocus, however, as an even tougher task awaits on the road against the Tennessee Titans in the Divisional Round.

Burrow is known for his calm demeanor both on and off the field. The awesome sunglasses he wore at his postgame press conference on Saturday spoke for themselves. You can’t ask for much more than your 25-year-old franchise quarterback not being satisfied with just one playoff win.

Photo: Sam Greene via Imagn Content Services, LLC

