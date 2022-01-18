Joe Burrow has awesome take on Bengals snapping ugly playoff streak

The Cincinnati Bengals saved their fans from 31 years of disappointment with their Wild Card win over the Las Vegas Raiders last weekend, but Joe Burrow did not seem all that excited about the feat. He had a great reason for his lack of enthusiasm.

Burrow told reporters on Tuesday that he loved seeing Bengals fans so pumped up following the team’s first playoff win since 1990. However, he said he has tried to downplay the achievement because he wants it to be the “bare minimum going forward.”

Joe Burrow on the excitement in city about playoff win: "The fans were very excited. I tried to downplay it and all that because this is how it’s going to be from here on out. This is a great win for us but this is the standard for the bare minimum every year going forward." — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) January 18, 2022

Bengals fans have to love that attitude.

The Bengals certainly did their fair share of celebrating after Saturday’s win. Head coach Zac Taylor came up with the awesome idea of delivering game balls to bars around Cincinnati. Burrow knows his team must quickly refocus, however, as an even tougher task awaits on the road against the Tennessee Titans in the Divisional Round.

Burrow is known for his calm demeanor both on and off the field. The awesome sunglasses he wore at his postgame press conference on Saturday spoke for themselves. You can’t ask for much more than your 25-year-old franchise quarterback not being satisfied with just one playoff win.

Photo: Sam Greene via Imagn Content Services, LLC